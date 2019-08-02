|
|
Clara L. (nee Kaddour) Angel
- - Clara L. Angel (nee Kaddour), wife of the late Robert Angel, devoted mother of Elva (Mike) Kelly and the late James Angel, loving grandmother of Michael, Brian, Timothy (Marcy), and Daniel (Ruth) Kelly, and proud great grandmother of Daniel Jr., Lucette, Josephine and John Kelly.
Born in Noumea, New Caledonia in 1924, she came to the United States following World War II after meeting her husband who was stationed there. They settled and raised their family in Ludlow, KY. Clara was a foreman for Duro Bag for 41 years. In 1960, she moved her family to Cincinnati, OH. She always had a beautiful yard, was an extraordinary cook, a friend to all animals and loved collecting antiques. Her signature look always included a baseball hat.
Above all else, she was devoted, heart and soul, to her family her entire life. Everyone who had the privilege to know her loved her.
Clara passed away on July 25, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She will be dearly missed.
There will be a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clara's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019