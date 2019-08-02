Resources
More Obituaries for Clara Angel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara L. (Kaddour) Angel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara L. (Kaddour) Angel Obituary
Clara L. (nee Kaddour) Angel

- - Clara L. Angel (nee Kaddour), wife of the late Robert Angel, devoted mother of Elva (Mike) Kelly and the late James Angel, loving grandmother of Michael, Brian, Timothy (Marcy), and Daniel (Ruth) Kelly, and proud great grandmother of Daniel Jr., Lucette, Josephine and John Kelly.

Born in Noumea, New Caledonia in 1924, she came to the United States following World War II after meeting her husband who was stationed there. They settled and raised their family in Ludlow, KY. Clara was a foreman for Duro Bag for 41 years. In 1960, she moved her family to Cincinnati, OH. She always had a beautiful yard, was an extraordinary cook, a friend to all animals and loved collecting antiques. Her signature look always included a baseball hat.

Above all else, she was devoted, heart and soul, to her family her entire life. Everyone who had the privilege to know her loved her.

Clara passed away on July 25, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family. She will be dearly missed.

There will be a private memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Clara's name to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.