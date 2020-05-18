Clara Marie Ortman
Green Township - Clara Marie (nee Rischmann) Ortman, beloved wife of the late Howard J. Ortman. Dear mother of Roger (Lori) Ortman and Russell (Debbie) Ortman. Loving grandma of thirteen grandchildren. Dear sister of Alice (Edwin) Hildebrand, Sister Mary Rischmann, RSM, and the late Oscar (Lucille) Rischmann, Walter (Ruth) Rischmann, and Helen (Joseph) Huebner. Aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 16, 2020, age 102 years. Funeral services will be private. Memorials may be made to the Sisters of Mercy, McAuley Convent 1768 Cedar Ave Cincinnati, Ohio 45224.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 18 to May 20, 2020.