Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
Clarajohn Freemond
Clarajohn Hillenbrand Freemond


1933 - 2020
Clarajohn Hillenbrand Freemond Obituary
Clarajohn Hillenbrand Freemond

Clarajohn Hillenbrand Freemond, 86, of Boynton Beach, Florida and St. Leon, Indiana passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Born in Batesville, Indiana to George Carl Hillenbrand and Margaret Moran Hillenbrand, she was the eldest of 5 children. She is survived by her only child, Amelia H. Wilson "Emily" and her husband, Richard H Wilson, Jr., two beautiful granddaughters who were her absolute joy, Hadley A. Wilson & Hayes H. Wilson all of Gulf Stream, Florida.

Also surviving are her 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Joan H. Smith & Robert C. of Indianapolis, Indiana and Naples, Florida

Margaret H McMurtrie of Belvedere, California.

George M. Hillenbrand II and his wife Judith Heinlein(deceased) of Boca Raton, Florida and Batesville, Indiana.

Elisabeth H. Burtschy & Lawrence R. of Charleston, South Carolina.

Clarajohn was a graduate of Georgetown Visitation Convent School in Washington, DC. She spent her College years in St. Louis, Missouri, and Maryvale College where she received her BA degree.

CJ, as she was often called by family and friends, traveled the world and made many loving friends. Small but mighty, she had a witty personality that kept her family and friends on their toes, but was always the epitome of a true lady with her grace and elegance. She always said having Emily was her greatest accomplishment, who lovingly cared for her mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trustbridge Hospice Services, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33484

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, her family will be having a private celebration of life in compliance with the CDC restrictions.

Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, (www.LorneandSons.com) Delray Beach, FL in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
