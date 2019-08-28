|
|
Clare Holthaus
Cincinnati - Clare Rita (nee Koehne), beloved wife of the late Paul Holthaus, cherished mother of Sue (the late Philip) Moran, Jerry (the late Joyce) Holthaus, Judy (Mike) Morrison, Carol (Jack) Huesing, Mary (Dave) Korengel and Karen (John) Melin, devoted grandmother of Sarah Burkart, Paul Moran, Lindsay Taulbee, Kristen Moore, Jeff Morrison, Tim and Bonnie Huesing, Kara, Jake and Ben Korengel, Scott, Brian and Kelly Melin, and the late Andrew Korengel, loving great-grandmother of eight. Passed away on Saturday, August 24th at the age of 96. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31st from 9AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial, 10AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd. (45249). Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. If desired, donations may be directed to , PO Box 633597 (45263-3597) or the , 644 Linn St. Suite 1026 (45203). Condolences may be shared with the family through our website, ThomasJustinMemorial.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 28, 2019