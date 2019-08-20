|
Clarence Ellis Stanton age 86, went home to our lord on July 26th, 2019.
He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Mary Jean Stanton. He and his wife had lived in Florida for the past 30 years. He also leaves behind his 9 children, Brenda Stanton McFadden, Phyllis Fox Pack, Terry Baute, Sharon Baute Brown, Pam Stanton Newman, Renee Stanton Scofield, Rachelle Stanton Saunders, Janane Stanton Callahan, Valire Stanton, 2 daughters that have gone home before him Yvonne Stanton Waddell, Shawna Stanton. He also leaves behind 32 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren. He also leaves behind 2 brothers, Willard Stanton and Glen Vandever and by sister, Pauline Stanton Goforth and many friends.
He was loved by many.
He is going to have services on September 4th at 10 am at Clark Cemetery in Manchester, KY 40962.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 20, 2019