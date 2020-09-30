Clarence M. Hill
Loveland - Clarence M. Hill ("Clem") of Loveland, OH died peacefully at Mason Assisted Living & Memory Care on September 29, 2020. Born in Mayslick, KY on April 20, 1930, he moved to Cincinnati as a youth. He was a graduate of Withrow High School. It was in Cincinnati that he met and married the love of his life, Mary (Green) Hill. He was preceded in death by Mary (they would have celebrated their 50th anniversary this past July), parents - Jesse and Alice (Brown) Hill, 5 brothers and 4 sisters. Clarence served in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He was so proud of his military service and showed his pride and patriotism by wearing a USMC cap every day. He was an avid golfer and a talented bowler. He was also a master gardener. He loved the Cincinnati Reds. And he loved his family. He is survived by his two children - Michael (Diana) Hill and Sandy (Wes) Sweetser, four grandchildren - Kimberly and Isaac Hill and Ren and Macy Sweetser, numerous nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Clarence battled dementia - but somehow he smiled through it all; and, in the end, he did not let this disease change him. He left us as the same kind, funny and lovable person who truly made this world a better place. The family requests memorial contributions be directed to the veteran's organization of your choice or the Alzheimer's Association
. And in honor of Clarence's deep love of his country, they also request that you vote on November 3rd. Private Graveside Services will be held.