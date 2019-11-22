|
Clarence Muchmore
Mt. Healthy/Mariemont - Clarence J. Muchmore. Beloved husband of the late Martha Jane Muchmore nee O'Connor for 62 years. Passed away November 21, 2019 at the age of 89. Devoted father of Dan (Kim) Muchmore, Ron Muchmore, Pam Muchmore, Jim (Karen) Muchmore, and Shelly (Dave) Heller. Cherished grandfather of ten. Loving great-grandfather of ten. Dear son of the late Clarence & the late Helen Muchmore. Brother of the late Donald (Joan), the late Robert (Colleen), and the late Jerome (Rosa) Muchmore. Also survived by numerous nieces & nephews. Clarence graduated from the UC Mechanical Engineering School. He retired from the Ford Motor Company. Clarence served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a long-standing member of the American Legion Post #513 (Mt. Healthy). Clarence was happiest spending time with his wife and family. Clarence loved traveling, studying history, and following local sports. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 10:30 am until the time of the Mass at 11:30 am at St. Ignatius Loyola Church (Monfort Heights), 5222 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery (Montgomery). Memorial donations can be made to the or to . Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019