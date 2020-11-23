Clarence Rais
Lawrenceburg - Clarence Rais, 92, passed away on Friday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet. Father of Pamela Davis and Terry (Billy) Sawyers. grandfather of Christina (Nick) Saylor, Matthew (Allison) Davis, Lee Sawyers; great grandfather to Grace, Charlotte, and Shelby Saylor, Zachary and Bria Davis, Carter, Kailee, and Maddison Sawyers. Clarence served in the US Army National Guard and was a Korean War Veteran. After 36 years, he retired from The Proctor and Gamble Company in 1987. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, Cincinnati, OH on Saturday at 11 am. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bayley Retirement and Wellness Community, www.bayleylife.org
or Hospice of Cincinnati
