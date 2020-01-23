|
Clarke F. Anstaett
Madeira - Clarke F., 88 , passed away Tuesday January 21, 2020. Beloved husband for 64 years to Marlene (Henke) Anstaett. Korea War U.S. Air Force Veteran and Cincinnati Milacron retiree after 45 years of service. Father of Kenneth (Eleanor) Anstaett and Donald (Julie) Anstaett. Proud grandfather of Mary (Dave), Rapien, Ken A. (Lora), Andrew (Brittany), Sarah and Kaylee Anstaett. Great grandfather of Kyle, Leah, Aiden, Brianna, Lacey, Conner and Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Eva Anstaett and siblings Marian Donaworth, James and Gene Anstaett. Long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 5433 Madison Rd., Cincinnati 45227 where visitation will be on Monday Jan. 27th at 10:00 am with funeral following at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Evendale. Memorials suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or . Guest book online at www.strawserfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020