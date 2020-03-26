|
Clay Schmittou
Springdale - Clay Schmittou. Beloved husband of the late Mary Jo Schmittou for 66 years. Devoted father of Jane (Maurice) Wilson, Tim (Pam) Schmittou, Mike (Linda) Schmittou, and Tom (Becky) Schmittou. Cherished grandfather of Lindsey, Ashley, Amanda, Matt, Nate, Cristina, Brad, Brian, Kylie, and Katie. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren. Clay passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 91 years. WWII Navy Veteran. Korean War Navy Veteran. Member of the First Baptist Church of Mt. Healthy. Funeral services will be private. Interment at Arlington Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to JDRF Southwest Ohio, Attn: Love for Lauren, 8050 Hosbrook Rd., Suite 314, Cincinnati, OH 45236 or at www.jdrf.org. Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com . Paul R. Young Funeral Home (Mt. Healthy) assisting the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020