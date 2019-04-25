|
Clayton D. Taylor
Okeana - Beloved husband for 57 years of Georgia (Settle) Taylor. Loving father of Sheila (Rodney) Stacy, Dotty (Kevin) Branditz and the late Jenny Hamilton. Devoted grandfather of Amanda (Chris) Durkin and Maegan (Tommy) Mitchell. Great-grandfather of Holden, Gracelynn, Halle, Colten, Easten, Deklan, Henry and Georgianna. Dear brother of Gail Heinzelman. Preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Pigg) Taylor and Ernest Taylor, and two brothers, Ival and Ronald Taylor. Clayton passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 age 76 years. Visitation Thursday, April 25 from 5 to 8 pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd. (Harrison) where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11 am. Memorials may be made to The Morgan Township Life Squad. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 25, 2019