Cleopha Boland
Cincinnati - Cleopha T. Boland (nee Knolle) beloved wife of 68 years to Robert N. Boland. Devoted mother of Mary, Jo Ann, Robert "Bob" (Char) and David (Peggy) Boland. Loving grandmother of Shane, Tyler, A.J. Emily, Adam, and Allison. Great grandmother of Wyatt, Emily, Lily, and Ella. Dear sister of Lou (Lois) Knolle and the late Martha Knolle. Cleo passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020, age 92. Private Services. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105-9959 and/or St. Boniface Church, 1750 Chase Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45223.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.