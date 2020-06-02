Clifford Dennis Perry
1938 - 2020
Clifford Dennis Perry

West Chester - "Denny", age 81, passed away May 24, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann (née Kuhlman); devoted father of Amy (Brian) Welch, Mark (Karen) Perry, Michael (Nicole) Perry, and Jim (Lynn) Perry; grandfather of 10; great-grandfather of 1; dear brother of Patricia (Ray) Becker, Beatrice Perry, and Barbara (Joe) Siegert and the late Curtis Perry. LIMITED VISITATION June 8, 2020 6:00 PM-8:00 PM at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, Ohio 45040. Mass of Christian Burial will be held PRIVATELY FOR FAMILY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to: Fr. Gale Grieshop Scholarship Fund, Franciscan Mission Center, PO Box 645, St. Michaels, AZ 86511. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 2 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 1, 2020
I will not forget the first time I met him. He was my mentor advisor and criticizer when I began working fish fries with him at St John's. He soon discovered that I do not like to be told what to do and neither did he. started to call me sergeant. That continued throughout our friendship even after the fish fries. When Denny was around he was our leader even if he pretended not to be his work with project restore will always be remembered as well. I will miss you my friend and I will always see you in your Sunday Best at Church your respect for your faith and the Catholic Community stand-alone and your love for Ann was the smile on your face always.
Dottie Barker
Friend
June 1, 2020
A sweetheart of a man...we spoke many times at the Voice of America about radio, about classic cars and about life. God Bless you, Denny, and may you enjoy eternal peace!
Mike Martini
Friend
May 31, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Janet and Jerry Koehne
May 31, 2020
He was my neighbor for 34 years and a very good one. He helped me with cutting my grass after my husband became ill and passed. I will never forget his kindness and concern.
Wilma Wilusz
Neighbor
