I will not forget the first time I met him. He was my mentor advisor and criticizer when I began working fish fries with him at St John's. He soon discovered that I do not like to be told what to do and neither did he. started to call me sergeant. That continued throughout our friendship even after the fish fries. When Denny was around he was our leader even if he pretended not to be his work with project restore will always be remembered as well. I will miss you my friend and I will always see you in your Sunday Best at Church your respect for your faith and the Catholic Community stand-alone and your love for Ann was the smile on your face always.



Dottie Barker

Friend