|
|
Clifford E. Donathan, Jr
Guilford, IN - Donathan, Clifford Eugene. Passed away on January 27th at the age of 59. Beloved son of Nola (Mike) Bode and the late Raymond L. Hendrix. Dear brother of Norma (Jeff) Carle. Uncle of Nathan, Quenton and the late Lindsey Carle. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and lifelong friend of Jerry (Rainey) Brown and his dear family. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 4th from 4pm until time of Funeral Services at 6pm at Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 10385 New Haven Rd Harrison, Ohio 45030. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to any animal rescue organization of your choice. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020