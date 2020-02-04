Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Clifford Eng
1928 - 2020
Sycamore Twp. - Eng, Clifford E., beloved husband of Ada (nee Vining) for 71 years. Devoted father of David (Patricia), Naples ME., Michael (Tracy), Fryeburg, ME., and Darlene E. Powers (John) Maineville, OH. Loving grandfather of David Keith (Katherine) Eng, Long Beach, Miss., John Daniel Powers, Mason, OH., and Laura Carolyn Eng, Denver, CO. Great-grandfather of Cody Cade Eng, Long Beach, Miss. Dear brother of Ruth Newel. Passed away Saturday February 1, 2020 at age 91. Entombment at Rest Haven Memorial Park. Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home serving the family. www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 4 to Feb. 6, 2020
