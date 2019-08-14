|
|
Clifford Francis Hicks
Erlanger - Clifford Francis Hicks, Jr., 87, of Erlanger, Ky passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his four children on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019.
Clifford is survived by his daughters Pam J. Gott and Karen Y. Loomis and sons, Clifford Francis Hicks, III and Patrick P. Hicks.
Funeral services will be Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 at 11 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Ky. Visitation will be on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019 from 6-9 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019