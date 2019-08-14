Services
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 878-1777
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018

Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Northern Kentucky Chapel
4350 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018

Clifford Francis Hicks

Clifford Francis Hicks Obituary
Clifford Francis Hicks

Erlanger - Clifford Francis Hicks, Jr., 87, of Erlanger, Ky passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his four children on Mon., Aug. 12, 2019.

Clifford is survived by his daughters Pam J. Gott and Karen Y. Loomis and sons, Clifford Francis Hicks, III and Patrick P. Hicks.

Funeral services will be Fri., Aug. 16, 2019 at 11 am at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 4350 Dixie Highway, Erlanger, Ky. Visitation will be on Thurs., Aug. 15, 2019 from 6-9 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.NewcomerCincinnati.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 14, 2019
