Clifford (Wes) Fricke
Cincinnati - Clifford (Wes) Wesley Fricke, 92, of Cincinnati, OH passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019. He was born to Clifford and Emma on May 21, 1927. Wes is survived by his wife, of 62 years, Dorothy (Pabst), daughters Linda and Pam, sister Marilyn, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford G and Emma (Moody). Public visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 12 noon to 2pm, with funeral services to follow, at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave, 45223) Blue Spruce Chapel. He will be laid to rest at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Shriners Hospital Cincinnati. Online condolences can be left at www.SpringGrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 29, 2019