Clifford "Bud" H. Dornette III
Clifford "Bud" H. Dornette III passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the age of 66. Bud is the loving husband of 15 years to Mary Dornette, grandfather to Zack and Payton Beard, brother to Jeff (Joan) Dornette and Ann (Jake) Ammann, uncle to 5 nieces, great uncle to 13, and nephew of Ross (Joyce) Smith. Bud was the past president of the Rotary Club of Cincinnati and 9-year board member and past president of Stepping Stones. Active member of the BMW CCA Club, Fernbank Garden club, SPARC2, Sayler Park Historical Society. Bud was employed by Cincinnatus Savings and Loan. He was a graduate of Oak Hills High School and Miami University where he was a brother of Phi Delta Theta. Due to COVID-19 restrictions services will be limited to the family on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Spring Grove Funeral Home. The family warmly invites friends to join via live stream at springgrove.org/by clicking the link below. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rotary Foundation of Cincinnati, Stepping Stones, Hospice of Cincinnati or The Cure Starts Now.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.