Williamsburg - Clifford A. Sies, 95, of Williamsburg, Ohio went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Clifford was born October 20, 1924. He served in the Navy during WWII. Preceded in death by his loving wife Lillian and siblings Dorothy, Maurice, Helen, and James. Survived by sons Daniel (Melissa), Daryl (Sandra), Barry, Brian (Lori) Sies and brother Herbert. Private interment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, Ohio. Memorials may be directed to Living The Word Christian Church, 402 West Plane St., Bethel, Ohio, 45106.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020
