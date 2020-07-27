1/1
Clifford W. Mulvaney
Clifford W. Mulvaney

Milford - beloved husband of the late Marian (nee Kellum) Mulvaney, loving father of Rhonda (Dave) Page, Gary Mulvaney and the late Vivian Mulvaney, devoted grandfather of Kyle (Jessi) Page, and Andrew Mulvaney, dear brother of the late Grace Woods, Charles, Jesse, and Barry Mulvaney, uncle of many nieces and nephews. Passed July 26, 2020, age 89, former resident of Milford. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM, Thursday July 30, 2020, St. Andrew Church, 521 Main St., Milford 45150. Family and friends may visit 6 to 8PM Wednesday, at the Evans Funeral Home, Milford. His family request memorials be made to the St. Andrew Youth Group. www.evansfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Andrew Church
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home
741 Center Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3172
