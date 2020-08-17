Clinton Cizek
Greendale - passed away on Saturday. He is survived by his loving wife, Marita Cizek of Greendale, IN; daughter, Tresa Huggins of Hartford City, IN; 3 sons, Lance Cizek of Greendale, IN, Reed (wife Renee) Cizek of Lawrenceburg, IN, Mart (wife Beth) Cizek of Knoxville, TN; 9 grandchildren, Brent Bigler, Jeremy Cizek, Josh Cizek, Justin Cizek, Zach Cizek, Alex Cizek, Clint Cizek, Mason Cizek, Ellie Cizek; and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the Greendale First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 am at the church. Donations can be made to the Greendale First Baptist Church. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com