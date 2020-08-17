1/
Clinton Cizek
Clinton Cizek

Greendale - passed away on Saturday. He is survived by his loving wife, Marita Cizek of Greendale, IN; daughter, Tresa Huggins of Hartford City, IN; 3 sons, Lance Cizek of Greendale, IN, Reed (wife Renee) Cizek of Lawrenceburg, IN, Mart (wife Beth) Cizek of Knoxville, TN; 9 grandchildren, Brent Bigler, Jeremy Cizek, Josh Cizek, Justin Cizek, Zach Cizek, Alex Cizek, Clint Cizek, Mason Cizek, Ellie Cizek; and several great grandchildren. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 pm at the Greendale First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 am at the church. Donations can be made to the Greendale First Baptist Church. Visit us at www.fitchdenney.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
