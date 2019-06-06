Services
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
(513) 742-3600
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
11400 Winton Rd
Forest Park, OH 45240
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Herbert Cooper Jr.


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Clyde Herbert Cooper Jr. Obituary
Clyde Herbert COOPER, Jr.

Cincinnati - Clyde Herbert Cooper, Jr., age 90, passed May 31, 2019 in Cincinnati, OH. husband of Margaret Cooper; father of Cheri & Leslie Cooper; brother of Rene' and Michelle Cooper; 3 grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Funeral service Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 11:00am at Thompson, Hall and Jordan Funeral Home, 11400 Winton Rd., Forest Park, OH. Visitation 10-11am. Interment Oak Hill Cemetery. Please view and sign his registry at www.thompsonhalljordan.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thompson, Hall & Jordan Funeral Home - Forest Park
Download Now