1/
Clyde Renner
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Clyde Renner

Clyde Renner, loving husband of Cleo Jean Edith nee Nicely. Father of Brenda K. and Michael C. (Cindy). Grandfather of Sean (Alison) Bicknell and Brandon (Jessica) Matthews. Great grandfather of six. Born June 28, 1927. Passed on Friday, November 6, 2020. Visitation at 11 AM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Spring Grove Funeral Home (formerly Schmidt Dhonau Kucner), 10980 Reading Rd, Sharonville, OH 45241. Graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences can be left at www.springgrove.org.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
Funeral services provided by
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
