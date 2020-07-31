Dr. Connie Scherra Wilson
Dr. Connie Scherra Wilson passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at home, with Doug, her husband of 50 years at her side. She died of complications following surgery. Dr. Wilson was born in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1948. She graduated from St. Dominic and Mother Seton Catholic Schools. She met her future husband and was graduated from the University of Dayton. Following a move to Texas, Dr. Wilson continued her education at The University of North Texas where she earned a Masters in Clinical Psychology and a Doctorate in Child and Educational Psychology from Texas Woman's University.
Following an internship at Fairhill School during its formative years, she became Director of Psychological Services. Her career then took her to The Dallas Salesmanship Youth and Family Center as Director and then to the Dallas Independent School District as Director of Psychological Services where she remained until her retirement in 2014.
Dr. Wilson was deeply involved and committed to students with learning differences and juvenile justice issues of young girls. She was an active member on numerous boards in Dallas, Dallas County, and the State of Texas. Dr. Wilson was a founding member of the TexProtects Advisory Board and worked on the development of Letot Residential Treatment Center. She also served on the Dallas County Youth Advisory Board, Dallas County Child Welfare Board, Dallas County Juvenile Board, Mental Health of Greater Dallas, Community Council for Greater Dallas, Youth Services Board and Fairhill School.Dr. Wilson enjoyed working with Commissioner John Wiley Price during her tenure on the County Juvenile Board.
Connie was a special individual who touched many lives and will be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues.
"She was fearless in her attack on jobs to be done and in her life accomplished more than most do in 10 lives…"said Dallas' motherwetzel.
As you know, Connie served numerous other roles in the community especially as they related to preventing and treating mental health, child maltreatment, juvenile delinquency and was a strong, respected voice as a public policy advocate on a score of issues, especially in the areas of children and social justice.
Connie loved to travel and we went to all but 5 states, Eastern Europe, England, Scotland, Puerto Rico, St. Thomas & Mexico City.
She is survived by her husband Douglas Wilson, Mother Virginia Scherra, sisters Evelyn Ehlers (William) and Doris Ericson (David), and brother Ralph Scherra (Jackie) along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephew. Preceded in death by her father, Robert Scherra.
Due to the current COVID-19 crisis, services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either The Fairhill School, 16150 Preston Road Dallas, TX 75248, TexProtects 1341 W. Mockingbird Lane Suite 560W Dallas, TX 75247, Our Friends Place 6500 Greenville Ave. Suite 620 Dallas, TX 75296, Letot Capital Foundation 10503 Denton Dr. Dallas, TX 75220 or a charity of your choice
