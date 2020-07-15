1/1
Constance Barrett
Constance Barrett

Cincinnati - Constance Ellen Bain Barrett, 09/5/1937- 07/12/2020. Connie was a woman who lived life on her own terms without apology. An entrepreneur who managed her own Business for Fifty years, Tressa/WaterColors; Loving it, Nurturing it, Giving it her Heart and Soul Unabashedly. People knew it and Loved her for it. She was highly respected for her passion and success in making the Barber & Beauty Salon Institute a professional place to support growth & empowerment to the Cosmetologist & Salon Owners. At her last inspiring speech at a BBSI convention in NOLA, Connie received a standing ovation as she walked on the stage and again, when she walked off stage. The audience knew they were witnessing an Icon who was sharing her fever, her passion for amazing results, and they were not disappointed at any time. Everyone knew she was an approachable person just a phone call away. A go-getter whose mantra was "Nothing in Life Happens until Something is Sold" Her volunteer work included Radio Reading Services- being a weekly radio reader for the sight-impaired & running a weekly Bingo for their benefit as well as participating in the City of Hope's quest to cure Diabetes. She grew up in a Loving, yet poor family. She quit high school to work and assist with family income, attending school in the evening until she finished. In her years of growth in the Hair Salon Products Industry, she also never lost sight of the importance of Family. She was a protective sister to 4 brothers (Dick, Tom, Joe and Jerry), & 1 younger sister (Julie); and she was a Loving Mother to 2 daughters: Terri L. (Eric) Becker & Sherry L. Barrett; and three Grandchildren who were the absolute Apple of her Eye- Cara N. Becker, Alexander S. Becker & Mariah J. (Bryan) Walsh.

There was never an Adventure she wouldn't consider and traveled the World extensively. When she was ALIVE, She LIVED. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:00am at Our Lady of the Visitation Church 3172 South Road Cincinnati 45248. The Church has ample size & is fully prepared to be COVID compliant. Bring your Mask (tho they'll have some also for those who forget it) If more distancing is desired, please watch it online live at olvisitation.org, Simply tap on the StreamSpot button




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Don Catchen & Sons Family- Hillside Chapel
525 W Martin Luther King Drive
Cincinnati, OH 45220
(513) 861-1021
