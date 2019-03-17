Services
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tufts Schildmeyer
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
View Map
Service
Following Services
Spring Grove Cemetery Mausoleum
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Hicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Hicks


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Constance Hicks Obituary
Constance Hicks

Loveland - Constance Vivian Hicks, cherished wife of the late Jack A. Hicks. Loving mother of Richard Hart, Robert (Jackie) Hart, Sandra (Robert) Fry and Jack (Darlene) Hicks. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Rick Hart, Robert Hart, Timothy Hart, Robert Fry, Jack Hicks, Ashley Hart and Dawson Hart. Born March 11, 1925 to Viateur and Rosalda Chamberland in Woonsocket, RI. Survived by her brother Gerald Chamberland and the late Norman Chamberland. Passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, Loveland with services immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery Mausoleum. Donations in her memory to the Hope Community Center c/o Nicole Carter, 4 Cecelia Dr., Amelia, OH 45102. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now