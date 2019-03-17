|
|
Constance Hicks
Loveland - Constance Vivian Hicks, cherished wife of the late Jack A. Hicks. Loving mother of Richard Hart, Robert (Jackie) Hart, Sandra (Robert) Fry and Jack (Darlene) Hicks. She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren Rick Hart, Robert Hart, Timothy Hart, Robert Fry, Jack Hicks, Ashley Hart and Dawson Hart. Born March 11, 1925 to Viateur and Rosalda Chamberland in Woonsocket, RI. Survived by her brother Gerald Chamberland and the late Norman Chamberland. Passed away March 15, 2019 at the age of 94. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 20 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, Loveland with services immediately following at Spring Grove Cemetery Mausoleum. Donations in her memory to the Hope Community Center c/o Nicole Carter, 4 Cecelia Dr., Amelia, OH 45102. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019