Cora Blankenship
New Richmond - Cora Ellen Blankenship, 97, of New Richmond, passed away on February 29, 2020 at Sunrise Manor in Amelia. She was born, January 23, 1923 in Argo, Kentucky to the late Mont and Mary Sullivan Mounts. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold Blankenship; children, Vernon, Marvin, James, and Lois Ruth Blankenship; 3 brothers and 6 sisters. She is survived by her sons, Dallas Blankenship (Carletta) and Ronald Blankenship (Kathy); grandchildren, Melissa, Tina, Dawn, Brad, Kody, Sheena, Darrin, and Kelly; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia on Friday, March 6 from 10:00am until time of funeral service at 11:00am. Interment Pierce Township Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020