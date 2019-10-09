|
|
Coralee Asman
Delhi Twp. - (nee Keeton) beloved wife of the late Harold "Hack" Asman, loving mother of Ginger (Steve) Evans, Garry (Nancy) Asman, Steve (Carolyn) Asman, Nancy (Dan) Kloepfer and Jeff (Lynn Hall) Asman, dear grandmother of Kelly (Wade), Brittany (Todd), Scotty (Becky), Savanna (Jacob), Elizabeth, Bobby, Nathaniel, Bethany, Corey (Liz), Joshua (Emma), Daniel (Jackie), Candice, Kirk, Marissa (Anthony), Zachary (Abby), Mitchell, Monica and many great-grandchildren, aunt of many nieces and nephews, dear sister of Bob (late Sally), Don (late Bernice), Jimmy (Mary Jane) and the late John (Edie) and Mary (Jim still living). Saturday, October 5, 2019. Age 90. Friends may call at the Vitt, Stermer and Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike Thursday, October 10th, 5-8 PM. Funeral mass will be Friday 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Victory Church. Memorials may be made to or the Ronald McDonald House. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2019