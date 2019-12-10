|
|
Corey Matthews
Cincinnati - beloved son of Christine Matthews and the late Wilbert Matthews, grandson of Mollie Allen, brother of Charles Matthews, Christie Matthews and Cheryl Lewis (nee Matthews), father of Corey Matthews, Camaran Carr, Tristan Carr, Tacora Carr, Corray Carr and Chairity Carr. Corey passed away December 2, 2019 at the age of 48. The Funeral Visitation and Service is at Walker Funeral Home, 2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio Thursday December 12, 2019 from 10 until service starting at 11 am.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019