Resources
More Obituaries for Cornelius Jonas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cornelius "Corny" Jonas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cornelius "Corny" Jonas Obituary
Cornelius "Corny" Jonas

Harrison - Husband of Peggy Biddle Jonas; father of Mary Ann (Jerry) Heimkreiter, Philip (Brenda), Matthew (Leah), Mark (Danielle) & Daniel (India) Jonas; grandpa of 17 & 6 great grandchildren; brother of: Rita (the late Dale) Viel, Mary (Jerome) May, Margaret (Jim) Betscher, John (the late Jean) & the late Charles (Betty) Jonas. Visitation Mon., Jan. 6, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Brater Winter F.H.. Mass 10 AM, Tue., Jan. 7, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Harrison. Memorials to St. Vincent DePaul, Honor Flight or Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cornelius's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -