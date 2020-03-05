Services
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
(513) 831-3134
Service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Craver-Riggs Funeral Home & Crematory - Milford
529 Main Street
Milford, OH 45150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Nickel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig H. Nickel


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Craig H. Nickel Obituary
Craig H. Nickel

Craig H. Nickel, devoted son of Virginia and Henry Nickel Jr. Born July 28, 1951 in Kenton, Ohio, died March 4, 2020. The loving brother of David Nickel (Linda), Claudia Hendricks (Tim), and Pamela Wurster (Greer, dec.). Cherished uncle of Kirk Hendricks (Casey), Kristen Anderson (Christopher), Laura Jones (Chris), Tiffany Domet (Michael), and Beth Jaffe (Matt). Loved by his 12 great nieces and nephews and his large extended family.

A 1969 graduate of Milford High School and a 1974 alumnus of General Motors Institute where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji). Craig retired from General Motors after a lifelong career in auto design and procurement.

Craig was a former resident of Milford, OH, Rochester Hills, MI, and Wilmington, OH. He was a lifetime member of Milford First United Methodist Church.

Craig had a great love of cars, nature, wildlife, and family. He was a philanthropist who donated generously to many charities.

Please consider donating to two of his favorite charities: The National Audubon Society or your local Animal Protective League. A service will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 10:00 am at Craver-Riggs Funeral Home, Milford, Oh.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -