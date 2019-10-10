Services
Loveland - Craig A. Wilson. Beloved husband of 35 years to Lori (nee Peters) Wilson. Loving father of Brittany Bonweg, Allyse (Dustin) Woods, Morgan Wilson and Jenny (Ben) Hokuf. Proud Papaw of Jaxon, Madi and Zane Bonweg and Zoe and Eli Woods. Dearest son of Earl and Shirley (nee Clevenger) Wilson. Dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Passed away October 8, 2019 at the age of 57. Friends will be received Monday, October 14 from 10 AM - 12 PM at Northstar Community Church, 11020 S. Lebanon Rd., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Graceland Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
