Crystal A. Baumann
Crystal A Baumann

Harrison - (nee Hadley), loving wife of the late Earl Baumann. Devoted mother of Earl (Mary) Baumann & Tammy (John) Simendinger. Grandma of Earl & David Baumann, Christina & Joshua Simendinger. Sister of Daniel & the late Bill Hadley. Beloved friend & companion of Rick Oberhage. Visitation will be on Thur., Sept. 3, 2020 from 6 pm to 9 pm at Brater Winter Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial on Fri. at 11 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church (Harrison.) Memorials to SPCA through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Brater-Winter Funeral Home
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Brater-Winter Funeral Home (Harrison)
201 S. Vine St.
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4005
