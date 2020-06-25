Crystal J. Hall
1930 - 2020
Crystal J. Hall

West Chester - Beloved wife of William J. Hall for 65 years. Devoted mother of Kathryn A. (Bruce) Haake, Donna J. (Edward) Maurath, William P. Hall, Thomas J. Hall, and Holly M. (Chris) Williams. Dear sister of John Swafford and the late Roy Swafford, Earl Swafford, Alfred Swafford, Bruce Swafford, Ruth Coulson and Anne Swafford. Crystal is also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Chris had a zest for life and bubbly personality, she never met a stranger. She devoted her life to her family, whom she was very proud of. Chris was a lover of nature, she enjoyed gardening flowers and birdwatching. Departed on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the age of 90. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Michael Church, 11144 Spinner Ave. Cincinnati, OH 4541. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
