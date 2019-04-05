|
Curtis Lee Stouder
Morrow - Curtis Lee Stouder of Morrow. Beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Shields) Stouder. Devoted father of Mary Mathews, Peggy Jurin and Robert Stouder. Loving grandfather of Robert Mathews, Chip Mathews, Richard Mathews, Elizabeth Rose, Mark Mathews, Danielle Sheppard, Brian Money, Jacqueline Stouder and the late Michael Money. Grandfather of 21 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. Curtis passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Services will be private.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019