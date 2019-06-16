|
|
Curtis Lovell
Cincinnati - Curtis Mark Lovell, age 44, passed peacefully into eternal life on June 5, 2019, at his home, with family at his side. Born May 18, 1975, Curt was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin, and faithful friend to so many. Curt loved his family, his cats, his friends, his job and colleagues at Robin Wood Flowers, golf, Kansas basketball, family trips—riding and camping in the Tetons, Hilton Head, Colorado, France and the UK--and his "other family" trips to Michigan.
Curt endured eight months of cancer treatments, procedures, and surgeries, with amazing courage, patience and grace. He was unfailingly kind and grateful to his care providers, in the face of suffering and disability. Our family wishes to thank his care providers at the UC Barrett Cancer Center and Hospice of Southwest Ohio for their care, his friends who never allowed him to feel alone during this difficult journey, and his Aunt Judy, an integral part of our family team who enabled Curt to spend his last few weeks at home. Curt is survived, loved and kept forever in our hearts, by his parents, Anne and Dan Lovell, and Mike and Kay Davis; his brother and sister in law, Joe and Kirsten Lovell; and his niece and nephew, Finley Michele and Rowan Michael, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Curt was preceded in death by his sister and best friend, Anne-Michelle, and their grandparents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Francis deSales Church, 1600 Madison Road, Walnut Hills, on June 23rd, at 3:00 pm. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Prior to his death, Curtis, friend and rescuer of cats and dogs, requested that any contributions be directed to one of the following: OAR, Ohio Alleycat Resource, 5619 Orlando Place, Cincinnati 45227; For the Love of Kittens, 5934 Squirrels Nest Lane, Cincinnati 45252; or Cincinnati Lab Rescue, PO Box 30561, Cincinnati, 45230. Condolences to rohdefuneral.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 16, 2019