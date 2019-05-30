Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Corey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Corey

Obituary Condolences

Cynthia Corey Obituary
Cynthia Corey

Mason - Cynthia L. Corey, beloved wife of Michael Corey. Loving mother of Shannon (Kevin) Campbell and the late Heather Corey. Caring grandmother of Lindsey Shea, Mikey Campbell and Bethany Campbell. Great grandmother of Olive Bender. Dear sister of Greg Hawks, Debbie Herrick and the late Melissa Hawks. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away, May 27, 2019, at the age of 63. Visitation will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at Hodapp Funeral Home 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42) West Chester, OH 45069 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 noon. Memorial donations may be made to P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now