Cynthia Robertson
Terrace Park, OH - Cynthia Stuart Robertson died suddenly at her home on December 17th. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Elizabeth(Swing) Robertson, father of Charles and Kenneth Robertson, and grandparent of Alexander Robertson. She was married to Marguerite Foshay, who died in 1989. She enjoyed life and had many interests, including a life-long interest in boating. She was a past Commander of the Cincinnati Power Squadron, achieving a personal rank of Senior Navigator. She was a volunteer for the Cincinnati Museum center for more than 20 years, as well as a member of many other organizations. A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Spring Grove Cemetery. The family plans to hold post COVID memorial services in both Cincinnati, OH and Falmouth, MA. Memorial Contributions can be made in Cynthia's honor to the Indian Hill Church, Cincinnati Power Squadron, or the charity of your choice
. Tributes can be left at www.springgrove.org
.