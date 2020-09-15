Cynthia Valvano-Dennis
Colerain Twp. - Cynthia Valvano-Dennis, devoted mother of Tiffany (Phil) Young. Cherished daughter of Carole (late Thomas) Arend and the late Ronald Valvano. Loving maw maw of Vincent Garcia, Victor Garcia, Olivia Young and Gavin Young. Dear sister of Tina (Dan) Johns, Mike (Elaine) Valvano, Ronnie (Nancy) Valvano and Dean (Debra) Valvano. Step-sister of Curt (Jennifer) Arend, Greg (Lynn) Arend and Brian (Joann) Arend. Also, survived by her caretaker Terry Young and many loving nieces and nephews. Cynthia passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 62. A memorial gathering will take place at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Monday (Sept. 21) from 10am until time of memorial service at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Cancer Society
or mymsaa.org
. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com