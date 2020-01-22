Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Reading Location
8633 Reading Road
Reading, OH 452155537
(513) 681-7526
Dale Gregory Morgan

Dale Gregory Morgan

Reading - Dale G. Morgan, 62, passed away on January 15, 2020. Dale was the son of the late Emerson H. and Evelyn A. Morgan, brother of the late Michael E. Morgan (Mary Jo). Survived by brothers Myles (Jo Ann), Bruce (Shirley), Brian (Paula), Marc (Kim), Randy (Julie), and sisters Maureen Morgan (Terry Taylor) and Rebecca Shane (Guy). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM at the Spring Grove Funeral Home (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau Kucner), 8633 Reading Rd., Reading, Ohio 45215, with Celebration of Life immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association.

Full obituary online www.springgrove.org
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
