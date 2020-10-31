Dale Henderson
Anderson Township - Dale Alan Henderson, a resident of Anderson Township, passed away October 29, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born in Cincinnati, son of the late Esther and Harold Henderson. Dale was the loving husband of Melissa Henderson (nee Greenert) for 42 years, beloved father of Christopher Henderson (Stephanie) and the late Nicholas Henderson, cherished grandfather of Barrett "Bear", Edith "Sue", Ellis and Rowan, dear brother of Dana Rucker (Richard) and the late Debra Henderson. Dale was a 20-year Air Force veteran and a volunteer firefighter, who lived a life of selfless service and giving back. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering, to celebrate Dale's life, on Saturday, November 7 from 1-3 PM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that memorial contributions, in Dale's name, be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
).