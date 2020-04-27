|
Dale Lee Woodall
Cincinnati - age 89, Cincinnati, passed away Apr 26, 2020 due to surgery complications. Born Jan 6, 1931, in Washington, Indiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lois (nee Thompson) Woodall; beloved children, Darrell (Mary) Woodall, Robert (Maxi) Woodall, Ava (Ben) Davidson, Helen Christine (Jan Thomas) Praechter, Lori (Larry) Sponsler; sister, Cathy (Jim) Queen; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Services will be private. Walker Funeral Home assisting. www.HerbWalker.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020