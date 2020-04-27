Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Woodall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale Lee Woodall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Lee Woodall Obituary
Dale Lee Woodall

Cincinnati - age 89, Cincinnati, passed away Apr 26, 2020 due to surgery complications. Born Jan 6, 1931, in Washington, Indiana. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lois (nee Thompson) Woodall; beloved children, Darrell (Mary) Woodall, Robert (Maxi) Woodall, Ava (Ben) Davidson, Helen Christine (Jan Thomas) Praechter, Lori (Larry) Sponsler; sister, Cathy (Jim) Queen; 16 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Services will be private. Walker Funeral Home assisting. www.HerbWalker.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -