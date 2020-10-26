Dale Paul Ramey, Sr.
Cincinnati - beloved husband of Francine Ramey (nee Mayne), devoted father of Randy Mayne, Meranda Ramey and Dale Paul Ramey, Jr. grandfather of Haylie Mayne, brother of Debra Kay Ramey (William) Lewis, Alice Fay (Kurt) Craig and the late Warren Ray Ramey, Sr., son of the late Maudalle and Basel Paul Ramey, also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Dale enjoyed playing cards, country music and watching television. Dale had been disabled for many years and his health had continued to decline. He spent almost three weeks in St. Elizabeth Hospital prior to his passing. His heart was so weak and had been damaged through his illness, that the good Lord found it time to take him home, where there is no more pain and suffering. Dale passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the age of 62. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October, 29 at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., College Hill, 45224 from 10 AM until service at 11 AM, followed by a graveside prayer at 12 PM at Crown Hill Memorial Park, 11825 Pippin Road, 45231. Condolences may be made at hodappfuneralhome.com