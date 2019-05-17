|
Dale R. Schoenberger
Anderson Twp - Dale R. Schoenberger beloved husband of Sue Schoenberger (nee Antonioni) devoted father of Jeffrey Schoenberger, dear brother of Sharon (Jack) Schwietert and the late Gary (Barbara) Schoenberger, also survived by many nieces and nephews. May 14, 2019. Age 82 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Fisher Church, Newtown, on Mon. May 20, at 10 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Mon. from 9-10 AM. Memorials to Purcell Marian High School. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 17, 2019