Dale Whitacre
Englewood, FL - Dale Whitacre, 78, of Englewood, FL and Toronto, Ontario, passed away on July 23, 2019. Dale was born October 13, 1940 in Morrow, Ohio to the late Howard T. and Cora Belle Whitacre. He leaves behind his two sons, Keith (Sharon) and Greg (Suzanne). He will be remembered fondly by his four grandchildren, Michael, Heather, Riley and Melina, and by his sister, Marcella (Whitacre) Rutherford. Dale was predeceased by his sister Rosalie (Whitacre) Hickman. Dale is a graduate of Morrow High School (1958). He attended University of Cincinnati and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Dale retired from Proctor and Gamble after 40 years of service where he worked as a structural engineer and project manager. During his career, he lived in Cincinnati, Mahoopany, Pennsylvania, and Green Bay, Wisconsin. Before his time with P&G, he worked for the Polak Steel Company and Voght, Ivers & Associates. In retirement, he resided in Englewood, Florida and Toronto, Canada. His lifelong hobbies included basketball, softball, fishing, and hunting which he shared with his sons and grandchildren. In 2007, Dale met Sue Lee at a close friend's wedding and they have been side-by-side ever since. Together, Dale and Sue enjoyed an active life volunteering at the Toronto International Film Festival, ATP Tennis Tournament, and with various groups through their churches in Englewood and Toronto. Dale was blessed with a second family when he met Sue. He is remembered by her daughters, Michele Lee (Graham Nord), Tracy Lee (Andrew Fawcett), and Kathy (Lee) Morren (Shawn Morren). Dale will be remembered by Sue's grandchildren, Waylon, Marlowe, Kaia, and Olivia. Visitation, Wednesday, July 31, 10-11 AM with the funeral service to immediately follow, all at the Vale-Hoskins Funeral Home, Morrow. Interment follows in Morrow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations to be made to Family Promise of South Sarasota County in honor of Dale.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 28, 2019