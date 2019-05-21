Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
Service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Landmark Church,
1600 Glendale-Milford Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
West Chester, OH - Beloved husband of Judy Lewallen (nee Tomes) for 59 years. Dear father of Stephen (Kathy) Lewallen, Jeffrey (Pam) Lewallen and Jennifer (Ben) Rathel. Grandfather of Karen Joy Lewallen, Austin Neil Lewallen, Zachary Charles and Spencer Chase Rathel. Brother of Beulah Phillips, Emoline Floyd and the late Hilda Martin. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dallas passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at age 84. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, 45216, Wednesday May 22 from 5-7 PM. Funeral service Thursday May 23 at 10 AM at Landmark Church, 1600 Glendale-Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Memorials may be made in Dallas' name to the church. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 21, 2019
