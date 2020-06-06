Damon Runyon
Jacksonville, FL - passed away peacefully on 6-4-2020 with his wife of 46 years Donna (Stanley) Runyon by his side. He leaves behind their loving daughter, son in law, and three beautiful grandchildren.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.