Dan Harmeyer
Cincinnati - Loving father of Zachary Harmeyer. Devoted grandfather of Cason Harmeyer. Dear brother of Ken (Donna) Harmeyer, Donna (Dick) Moore, Thomas (Donna) Harmeyer and the late Nancy Lee King. Former husband of Jamie (Zinzigk) Harmeyer. Step-father of Christopher (Cherie) Gee. Loving uncle of Jill Snyder, the late Justin Harmeyer, Amy Moore-Hoffman & Michelle Guidice. Son of the late Thomas and Claire (Brodbeck) Harmeyer. Special friend of Karen Asbrock. Dan loved the outdoors, working in his yard, vacationing and his pool. Visitation Tuesday, from 5:30 pm to 8pm at the Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. (Westwood). Funeral Mass Wednesday, at 2:30pm at St. Teresa Church (Price Hill). Memorials may be made for Cason Harmeyer's Education Fund, c/o Neidhard-Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 9, 2019