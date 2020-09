Or Copy this URL to Share

Dan Myers



Missoula, MT - Dan Myers, 86, of Missoula, MT (Formally of Madeira, OH) passed away on September 13, 2020.



He was a retiree of Cincinnati Milacron.



He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Myers (Sturm); children Joy (Kevin) Sullivan, Jill Myers, Craig (Sha) Myers; grandchildren Patrick (Colleen) Sullivan, Kyle (Fiancé Amanda Astor) Sullivan, Snowie Ann Myers; two greatgrandchildren; brother Earl (Barbara) Myers; and nieces and nephews.



No services are planned at this time.









