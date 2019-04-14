Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:45 PM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St Aloysius Gonzaga Church
Resources
Harrison - Dana W Doth, beloved husband of Debbie Koch Doth for 33 years, loving father of Matthew (Brittney Burks) and Amber Doth, devoted grandfather of Jaxon, Graham and Avery Doth and Kya Merritt, dear brother of Raymond (Debbie) Doth, Linda (Steve) Brown, Steve (Pam) Doth, Carla (Dave) Conner and the late Darlene (Scott) Schieman, son of the late Clifford and Evelyn Doth. Uncle. Great Uncle. Cousin. Friend. Co-Worker. At 54 years of age, Dana is finally out of pain and at peace, Wednesday, April 10, 2019, after a valiant fight against melanoma. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Monday (Tomorrow), 5 PM until his eulogy at 8:45 PM. Please meet us at St Aloysius Gonzaga Church, Tuesday for 10 AM mass followed by burial in the church cemetery. The family requests donations to the , 2808 Reading Road (45206) or the , 5211 Madison Rd (45227), or the . Condolence may be shared and donations completed online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 14, 2019
